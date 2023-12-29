MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.07. 266,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,001. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

