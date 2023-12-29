Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Paradigm Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Martinrea International Price Performance

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 7,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.81 per share, with a total value of C$89,700.10. Insiders acquired a total of 8,595 shares of company stock valued at $106,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRE opened at C$14.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.16. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$10.68 and a twelve month high of C$15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.01.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.7272727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.10%.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

