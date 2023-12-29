Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marchex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marchex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marchex by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

