Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.0 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.81 and a 200-day moving average of $140.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

