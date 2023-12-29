Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. The company had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

