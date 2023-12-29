Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Down 12.5%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 143,350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 53,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Lumina Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Trading Down 12.5 %

Lumina Gold Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$145.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

(Get Free Report)

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.