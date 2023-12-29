Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Down 12.5%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 143,350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 53,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Lumina Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
