Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $542,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after acquiring an additional 767,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,012,000 after acquiring an additional 839,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.