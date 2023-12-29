Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Buys 101 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average of $124.30.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.