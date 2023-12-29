LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE LL opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $124.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.03. LL Flooring has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.84.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 129.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LL Flooring in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the first quarter worth $51,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

