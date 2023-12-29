Lisa Feng Sells 7,500 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACM Research Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $21.07.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACM Research

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 205.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.