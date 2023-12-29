Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 65 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lindenwold Advisors INC reduced its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,262 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.59. 20,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.82 and its 200-day moving average is $176.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.66 and a 12 month high of $198.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

