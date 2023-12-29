Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTCC

Key Tronic Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.49. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Key Tronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.