JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,375,000.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 378,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,235. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.55.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

