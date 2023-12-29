JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 561.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,285 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after buying an additional 761,512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,223,000. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 552,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 308,709 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 639,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 266,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:JCPB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,565 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.