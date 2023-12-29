John R. Moore Sells 8,497 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $89,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 395.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 82.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

