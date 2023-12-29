Joanna Parke Sells 16,005 Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thoughtworks Stock Up 0.2 %

TWKS opened at $4.97 on Friday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $11.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

