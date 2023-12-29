Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VUG traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.74. 533,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,205. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

