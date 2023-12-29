JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $810.43. 58,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $715.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $697.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

