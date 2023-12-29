JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 3.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.24. 146,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.14 and its 200-day moving average is $236.25. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.