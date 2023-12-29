JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $6.77 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 5.4% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth $2,602,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $4,981,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $84.04. 960,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

