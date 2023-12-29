JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.27. 94,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,778. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

