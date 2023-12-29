JGP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VIG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.13. 579,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

