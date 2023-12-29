JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 56 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises 1.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $827.61. 16,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $786.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.02. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $841.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.