JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 355,565 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 355,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM remained flat at $24.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,922. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.