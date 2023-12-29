JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 926 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.92. The stock had a trading volume of 51,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,303. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average is $109.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

