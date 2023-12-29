Jennifer Newstead Sells 566 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total value of $188,828.92.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $358.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.00. The stock has a market cap of $920.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.77 and a 1-year high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,011,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,182 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 69,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

