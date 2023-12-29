iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

