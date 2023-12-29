iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.40

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 1320046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

