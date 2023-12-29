Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $63.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.48.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

