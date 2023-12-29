Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.18. 494,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

