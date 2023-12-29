Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,681,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,838,164. The firm has a market cap of $212.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

