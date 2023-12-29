Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,949.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

