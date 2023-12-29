Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

ITW stock opened at $261.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

