Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 28,850 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

