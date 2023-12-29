Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HOLI opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.60. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $8,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,523,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,191 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

