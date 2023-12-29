Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of HOLI opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.60. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
