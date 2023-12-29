Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 267,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 74,541 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GEM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.66. 59,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

