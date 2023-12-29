Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $121.71 on Friday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $125.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

