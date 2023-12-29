Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the November 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,016,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,593. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $30.26.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
