Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Plans $0.13 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Price Performance
DMAT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,248.14 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $24.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) by 105.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,853 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 15.49% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.
About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.