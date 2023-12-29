Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.