Focused Investors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises 5.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of The Cigna Group worth $148,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in The Cigna Group by 2,726.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 655,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,511,000 after buying an additional 632,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CI opened at $299.35 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $334.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.88.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.