Focused Investors LLC Sells 15,800 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 3.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $96,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 52,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.7% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 74,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 471,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $41,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.