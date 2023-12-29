FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.53 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 8.7% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after acquiring an additional 767,942 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,012,000 after acquiring an additional 839,457 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BND traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 931,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,105. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.17.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
