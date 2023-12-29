Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Shares of SVVC stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.44. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.23) million during the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
