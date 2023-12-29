First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Stake Raised by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.38% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 285,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 162,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEMB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,348. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

