Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases 1,905 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 303,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 97,449 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 140,224 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 128,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,805,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.51. 764,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,014. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84. The company has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

