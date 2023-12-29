Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 448 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 2.3% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of AutoZone worth $86,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,572.09. 29,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,044. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,606.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,541.89. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

