Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $144.21 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 3.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Stryker worth $144,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

Stryker Trading Up 0.0 %

SYK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.23. 255,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,883. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $241.68 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

