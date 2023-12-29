Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,815 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Genpact worth $28,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Genpact by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 34,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 149,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,185. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on G

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.