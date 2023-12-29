FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 1.1 %

FDX opened at $253.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.17 and its 200-day moving average is $254.72. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $171.55 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

